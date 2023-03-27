Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.25 Billion Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,230 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,247,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 765,740 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 314,145 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

