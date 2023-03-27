Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.28 Billion Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,284,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Shares of SNPS opened at $376.56 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

