Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.30 Billion Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,301,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,397,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,135 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 312,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,050,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BGY opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.