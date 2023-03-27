Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.30 Billion Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,302,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $83.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

