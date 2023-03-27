Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.30 Billion Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,302,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $83.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.
Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
