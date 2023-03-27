Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.34 Billion Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,343,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $502.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

