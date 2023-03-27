Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.42 Billion Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,415,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

