Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.46 Billion Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,461,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

