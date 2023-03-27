Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,391,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $344.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.91. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

