Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,282,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,384,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 279,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 261,683 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,283,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 245,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 167,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 155,326 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

