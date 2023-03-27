Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,340 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,466,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.3% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Analog Devices by 17.9% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $187.69 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

