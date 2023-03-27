Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,455,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

