Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,119,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ASR opened at $294.35 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $179.01 and a 52-week high of $306.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.