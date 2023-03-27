Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,440,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.49 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

