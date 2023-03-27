Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,174 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,383,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,230,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,379 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,611,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 458,309 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 218,025 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 260,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 178,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

