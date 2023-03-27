Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,550 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,253,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

