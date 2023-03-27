Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,746 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,109,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.87 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $105.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

