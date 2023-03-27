Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 307 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,141,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelon Stock Up 2.7 %

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

