Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 33,047 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $1,236,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

