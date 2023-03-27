Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,340 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,239,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $66.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

