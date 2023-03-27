Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,933 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,364,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $180.52 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.17.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.