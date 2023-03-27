Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,007 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,121,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VNLA opened at $47.70 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $49.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

