Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 10,247 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 355.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJNK. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 213,890 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,381.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 165,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 154,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 148,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $24.25 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.35.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.