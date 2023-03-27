Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,716 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $42.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

