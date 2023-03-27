Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,790 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 286,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 75,210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 72,861 shares during the last quarter.

EEMV stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

