Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 564 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TELUS were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TELUS by 20.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202,073 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,382,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TELUS by 15.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 31.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,548,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,937 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

TU opened at $19.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 114.45%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

