Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 699.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 349.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.