Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,131 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $20.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

