Private Trust Co. NA Buys 382 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dover were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Dover by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 17,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $141.44 on Monday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.30 and its 200 day moving average is $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.