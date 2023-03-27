Private Trust Co. NA Buys 488 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,488,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $83.83.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.