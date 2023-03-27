Private Trust Co. NA Buys 849 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 221.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $429.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.56. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $501.09.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

