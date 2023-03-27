Private Trust Co. NA Buys 85 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $156.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.99. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

