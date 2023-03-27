Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 142,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,689,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $73.60 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.