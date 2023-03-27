Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

