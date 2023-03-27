Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMB. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,184,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,930,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,435,000 after buying an additional 531,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 407.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 73.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $22.38 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

