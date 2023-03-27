Private Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 897.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

BATS IGRO opened at $58.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $542.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

