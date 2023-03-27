Private Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $328.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

