Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.14% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TAXF stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.