Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IJJ stock opened at $98.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

