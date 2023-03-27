Private Trust Co. NA Has $313,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis stock opened at $83.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.