Private Trust Co. NA Has $316,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after purchasing an additional 368,820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,950,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $92.07.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.