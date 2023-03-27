Private Trust Co. NA Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.40% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $62.54 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $74.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $90.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

