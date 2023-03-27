Private Trust Co. NA Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 776,161 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 413,407 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,121,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,180,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,004,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $73.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

