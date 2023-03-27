Private Trust Co. NA Has $337,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $190.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $602.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day moving average of $193.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

