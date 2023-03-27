Private Trust Co. NA Has $353,000 Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 227.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.24. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.