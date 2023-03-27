Private Trust Co. NA Has $418,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nucor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $148.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

