Private Trust Co. NA Has $461,000 Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $53.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

