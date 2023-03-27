Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Rating) by 606.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.15% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 527.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9,901.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 838,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 829,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $102.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12 month low of $98.74 and a 12 month high of $117.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64.

About SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected and weighted by low volatility and other factors. SMLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

