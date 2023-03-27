Private Trust Co. NA Invests $364,000 in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JIRE. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,875.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $402,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $55.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

