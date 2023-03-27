Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

GSLC stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

