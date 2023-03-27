Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after acquiring an additional 640,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after acquiring an additional 57,111 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.